Biden asks Congress to allocate $37.7 billion to support Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to allocate $37.7 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine as the already approved spending under the temporary budget is exhausted.

In a letter from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, more than three-quarters of the $40 billion Congress approved for Ukraine in early 2022 has already been disbursed or committed.

"Together, with strong bipartisan support in Congress, we have provided significant assistance that has been critical to Ukraine's success on the battlefield - and we cannot let that support run out," Young said in her letter.

The assistance to Ukraine requested by the White House includes:

$21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support;

$14.5 billion for humanitarian assistance and support for the functioning of the Ukrainian government;

$900 million for health care and support for Ukrainians living in the United States;

$626 million to support Ukraine's nuclear security.

Earlier, Congress has already approved $12.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine under the temporary budget.

