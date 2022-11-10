Netherlands will allocate €100 million to military fund for Ukraine

The Netherlands plans to contribute 100 million euros to the newly created International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to finance the purchase of military equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands emphasized that the funds of the IFU fund, which also includes Great Britain, Denmark and Norway, will be used to purchase equipment directly from manufacturers to ensure its transfer to Ukraine as soon as possible, and this approach will allow optimal use of the available budget.

The first industrial IFU contracts are expected to be awarded by the end of this year. The first deliveries to Ukraine are expected in the first half of next year.

The fund enables participating countries to continue providing military support to Ukraine in the long term. It offers participants an additional method of providing support without compromising their own combat readiness and deployability.

Currently, the creation of the fund is at the final stage - its participants, together with Ukraine, are developing a draft framework agreement that will specify who is responsible for what and how the fund works.

Bids may also be submitted by parties from non-contributing countries. The government of the country where the relevant manufacturer is located must guarantee the reliability of the manufacturer. The same government is also responsible for the necessary export licenses.

As reported, the Netherlands also plans to send 50 to 100 military personnel to participate in the EU mission to train the Ukrainian military.