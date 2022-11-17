Russian occupants stole about 15 thousand museum exhibits in Kherson region

From the temporarily occupied and now liberated from the Russian invaders territories of Kherson region the Russian military took about 15 thousand stolen museum exhibits.

It was stated at the briefing by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the AR of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Occupants stole about 15 thousand exhibits from Kherson region. From October 31 to November 3, works of art and office equipment were loaded into trucks and taken from the local history and art museums to the occupied Crimea. Antique items were transported improperly, just wrapped in rags," Tasheva noted.

According to her, since May 12, the Russian military conducted targeted raids to the homes of local historians, collectors and antiques shops. They took away everything that has at least the slightest artistic or historical value. They were guided by the information received from local collaborators.

The occupants took the property of Kherson museums and art collections of educational institutions to the occupied Crimea.

In addition to the list of valuable exhibits, they demanded lists of persons to be "evacuated", the President's Representative added. According to her, the invaders wanted to take the museum workers with their families to hide the crimes committed.

Tasheva compared the massive robbery of Ukrainian museums by Russian invaders with the events of the Second World War. She reminded that all those responsible for the theft of historical and cultural property will be brought to justice, and Russia will be forced to return the exhibits and compensate for the destroyed.