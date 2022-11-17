Russia as state will be responsible for downing of MH17 - Foreign Ministry

The decision of the District Court of The Hague on the downing of flight MH17 is a landmark event on the way to justice and ensuring the inevitability of punishment for the crimes committed.

This is noted in statement of MFA of Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The court decision is a landmark event on the way to establishing justice and ensuring the inevitability of punishment for the crimes committed. It became possible thanks to the long and painstaking work of dozens of investigators and prosecutors of the international Joint Investigation Team, in which Ukraine is an active participant.

The announced verdicts also show that those who made decisions and ordered the downing of the passenger airliner will eventually be brought to justice. These people will definitely be punished.r

In addition to individual responsibility, the Russian Federation as a state will bear inevitable responsibility for the downing of MH17. The transfer of Buk missile systems to criminals is a clear violation of international law, in particular the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. Transportation of lethal weapons to the territory of Ukraine is one of the key evidences in the case of Ukraine's claim against the Russian Federation, which is currently being considered by the International Court of Justice.

Ukraine will continue to work with its partners to bring justice to the victims of the MH17 tragedy, as well as to their families who continue to suffer from the loss of their loved ones," the statement reads.