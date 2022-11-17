OP: Court decision in MH17 case is important for trial of all Russian war criminals

The decision of the District Court of The Hague in the case of the downing of flight MH17 is an important legal precedent for further proceedings against all Russian war criminals, including President Putin.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak wrote about this in Twіtter.

"Today's verdict of the Hague court in the MH17 case is important not only for the families of the victims of Russian terror. It is also an important legal precedent for the further trial of all Russian war criminals, including the current president of the Russian Federation," Podoliak wrote.

He stressed that evil must be punished with concrete sentences.

As reported, the passenger Boeing-777 of Malaysia Airlines, flying flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. There were 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board, all of them perished.

The International Investigation Team concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the 53rd Air Defense Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in Kursk.

On June 19, 2019, the investigation team named four suspects who are believed to be involved in the transportation and combat use of the Buk missile system. These are former FSB officer, former "minister of defence" of the so-called "DNR" Ihor Hirkin (Strelkov), general, and at the time of the downing of the plane, colonel of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, head of the GRU of the DNR Serhii Dubynskyi, lieutenant colonel of the GRU Oleh Pulatov (all - citizens of the Russian Federation), citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko, who fought on the side of the so-called "DNR".

