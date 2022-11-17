Verdict in MH17 case is basis for convicting high-level perpetrators for crime of aggression against Ukraine, - Zelensky

The decision of the court in The Hague in the case of the downed flight MH17 proves that every crime will have its legal response.

This was stated in video appeal of President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"A very important decision was made today in the Netherlands. There is the first sentence to the killers who downed the Malaysian airliner in the sky over Donbas in 2014. Three people received life sentences. And the day will definitely come when they will start serving their sentences. But this decision is not just about three murderers. Russia lied a lot about this disaster, but still the key facts were established.

Now the perpetrators have been convicted and the basis has been provided to convict those responsible at a higher level. Those who bear full personal responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine - the original crime that spawned all the others committed by the Rashists since 2014. This is something without which it is really impossible to protect the world from the recurrence of such wars as Russian aggression against our state," Zelensky stressed.

"When all the murderers and torturers are convicted, when their commanders and political "roof" receive fair sentences, when Russia compensates for all the damage caused by the Russian aggression, it will be a very strong foundation for a lasting peace. We have every opportunity to ensure this. Each Russian war crime, each of their terrorist strikes will receive its legal response. Today's decision in the Hague proves it," the President noted.

