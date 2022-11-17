US actively helps with delivery of transformers to Ukraine - Markarova

The United States is actively engaged in addressing the current issues of restoring Ukraine’s energy sector and developing an alternative electricity supply system in the future.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova during an online dialogue with the academic community of Lviv Polytechnic, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Energy is one of those areas where we can build something fundamentally new in the future and use all the most innovative ideas that other countries have. The United States is definitely one of the leaders here to do it quickly. That is why we at the embassy pay a lot of attention to cooperation in the energy sector, that is why small modular reactors are considered by many to be the future - it is safer, it is faster and it will definitely work in countries like Ukraine, which has a huge potential and many experts in nuclear energy. Therefore, the U.S. would not only like to help, but is ready and already actively working in this direction," the Ambassador of Ukraine said.

Watch more: As of now, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Most of them are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy regions, in Kyiv, - Zelensky. VIDEO

She also reminded that Ukraine had established the Energy Coordination Platform and the U.S. had appointed Jeffrey Pyatt as the coordinator for assistance to Ukraine's energy sector.

"We have active work several times a week between our Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Infrastructure and many ministries and departments on current issues. The US is now very actively involved in the delivery of transformers and all other things that we need now. But this is also a platform for discussing future cooperation," Markarova said.