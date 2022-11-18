ENG
Racists shelled border areas of Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast, houses damaged, - DPSU

Russian invaders shelled 4 communities of Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the DPSU.

"The enemy shelled the settlements of Zernove, Kurkovichi, and Lomakivka. As a result of the shelling, several private houses were damaged (a fire broke out)," the report says.

