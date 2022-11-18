11 156 57
There will be more aid to Ukraine, - White House
President Joe Biden’s administration is working to increase aid funding for Ukraine.
This was noted in the statement of White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"There will be more help," Kirby said at the briefing.
He added that work is underway with Congress on additional funding in the future.
