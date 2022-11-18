ENG
Russian missile strike damaged industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the evening of November 18, a series of loud explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. An air alert was declared in the regional center.

Eyewitnesses report hearing at least five loud explosions. Residents of the city are asked not to leave the shelter until the air raid is over.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. Rescuers are working at the scene", - later informed the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

