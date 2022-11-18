Russian missile strike damaged industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA
In the evening of November 18, a series of loud explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. An air alert was declared in the regional center.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Eyewitnesses report hearing at least five loud explosions. Residents of the city are asked not to leave the shelter until the air raid is over.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged. Rescuers are working at the scene", - later informed the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password