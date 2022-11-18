Russia cannot win war in Ukraine, despite its despicable tactics, - U.S. State Department

The U.S. Department of State called on Russia to stop its atrocities in Ukraine and end a war it has no chance of winning - no matter what crimes its forces commit against Ukrainian civilians.

The statement was made on Friday during a briefing in Washington by Deputy Spokesman for the US Department of State Vedant Patel, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We strongly urge Russia to withdraw its forces (from Ukraine - Ed.) to put an end to an unnecessary war that it cannot and will not win - no matter how despicable and reckless its tactics," he stressed.

Patel stressed that only one country - Russia - is waging an unprovoked and deliberate war of its own choosing and consciously disregards human rights.

Read more: This is war waged by Eastern despotism against Western democracy. Putin’s regime must be changed, - Karl von Habsburg

The representative of the State Department drew attention to the latest report of Conflict Observatory, which describes in detail numerous cases of illegal detentions, torture and disappearances in Kherson and the region, committed by the armed forces of the Russian invaders.

"Today we once again call on the Russian Federation to stop its filtration operations, human rights violations and abuses, and disregard for international humanitarian law and the UN Charter," said the US Department of State spokesperson.

He also stressed that the United States will continue to "steadfastly support the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom".

The Conflict Observatory report contains information on more than 220 individuals who have been victims or witnesses of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including gender-based violence, by the Russian military and Russian-backed groups.

"Survivors and witnesses identified at least five people who died as a result of ill-treatment in detention. The report also identifies 12 places of detention in Kherson region and in Crimea, and notes a disproportionately high level of allegations of ill-treatment of members of the Crimean Tatar community," the statement reads.