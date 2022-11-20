Occupiers are outraged by transfer from Kherson to Luhansk region, enemy tried to attack Bilohorivka, - RMA

Russian militants are outraged by the transfer from Kherson to the Luhansk region, the occupiers have increased the number of roadblocks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Luhansk RMA.

As noted, the enemy once again tried to attack Bilohorivka. However, on November 19, almost every day in recent months, the Ukrainian military stopped these intentions of the Russians.

The enemy is constantly replenishing its personnel. Thus, an increase in the number of occupation units is observed in Luhansk.

"Also, in the settlements of Krasne, which is near Sorokine, and Simeykyne in the Molodohvardiysk district, the enemy places personnel in abandoned residences and forcibly evicts the civilian population from their homes to other settlements.

The mobilized persons, whom the occupiers are transferring from the Kherson to Luhansk region, are very indignant at the prospects of implementing the specified plans of their command," the message reads.

To strengthen control over the situation on the territory of the Luhansk region, the Russians are setting up additional checkpoints to identify and detain deserters.

During the past day, the Russians in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions tried to keep the defense on the captured lines.

According to the RMA, enemy shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery was recorded, in particular, in the districts of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka and Nevske.

On November 19, our defenders shot down an Orlan-10 UAV and hit the enemy's control post and ammunition depot.