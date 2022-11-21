ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4874 visitors online
News War
3 982 5

Ruscists shelled Kherson, there are wounded civilians, - Sobolevsky

херсон

The Russian invaders shelled Kherson, in particular the civilian infrastructure.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"We have flights to Kherson again, again over civilian infrastructure. There are wounded civilians, medical assistance is being provided," the message says.

Read more: Retreat of Russian military from Kherson was much more organized than previous ones, - British intelligence

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Kherson (1185) Sobolevsky (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 