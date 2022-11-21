Ruscists shelled Kherson, there are wounded civilians, - Sobolevsky
The Russian invaders shelled Kherson, in particular the civilian infrastructure.
This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi, Censor.NET informs.
"We have flights to Kherson again, again over civilian infrastructure. There are wounded civilians, medical assistance is being provided," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password