Ruscists shelled Kherson, there are wounded civilians, - Sobolevsky

The Russian invaders shelled Kherson, in particular the civilian infrastructure.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"We have flights to Kherson again, again over civilian infrastructure. There are wounded civilians, medical assistance is being provided," the message says.

