Military operation is underway on Kinburn spit in silence mode, OC "South"

On the Kinburn spit, a military operation is underway in a silent mode. As of November 21, combat operations in the only occupied part of the Mykolaiv region continue.

As informed by Censor.NET, the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, told about this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, due to the fact that the spit is connected by land with the temporarily occupied territory, Russian troops are able to deliver ammunition there and raise reserves.

Despite this, it will be difficult for the Russian troops to hold on to the Kinburn Spit, says Natalia Humeniuk. The geographical position, namely, the three-sided surrounding by water, and the weather conditions will complicate defensive actions for the invaders.

"In November, there are usually very strong storms there. And it is impossible to hold on there, even just staying in place. After all, the winds and storms are very powerful. Even the nature of the enemy washes away and drains from this land," said Natalia Humeniuk.

In addition, the de-occupation of the Kinburn Spit is necessary in order to add Mykolaiv port to the grain agreement.

"Since there have been talks that the Mykolaiv port can join the grain agreement, it is necessary to clean this territory so that the grain corridor from Mykolaiv works safely," Humeniuk said.