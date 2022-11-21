NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as terrorist state, - Cherniev

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is currently taking place in Madrid, called for the creation of a special international tribunal to punish Russian criminals and recognized the Russian Federation as a terrorist state.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Cherniev.

"All 30 NATO countries supported the proposals of our delegation. Such a tribunal will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the top leadership of the Russian Federation. The resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries," Cherniev said.

According to him, the resolution contains a number of important decisions for Ukraine:

increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine;

development of specific steps regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO;

creation of a mechanism for collecting reparations from the Russian Federation for damages caused to Ukraine.

Cherniev also emphasized that the resolution enshrines the principle that NATO will support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"The adoption of this resolution is an important political step that reflects the mood in Western parliamentary circles, and therefore influences the leadership of countries in decision-making," explained the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA.

He stated that the Ukrainian position regarding the creation of the tribunal, the payment of reparations, and the recognition of Russia as a terrorist state is gradually receiving support at the highest international platforms.

"For crimes against humanity, war crimes that do not have a statute of limitations, and for the crime of aggression, punishment will be inevitable. We will definitely achieve this," Cherniev concluded.