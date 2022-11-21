ENG
Russia has not fulfilled its obligations in Syria, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia of not fulfilling the agreements in Syria.

Erdogan said this to journalists on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

The Turkish president recalled the 2019 agreements concluded in Sochi, according to which the Russian side assumed responsibility for clearing certain areas of Syria from, according to Erdogan, terrorists.

"Unfortunately, despite repeated reminders from the Turkish side, these obligations have not been fulfilled. If they do not fulfill, they cannot fulfill. In response, we declare that in case of non-fulfillment of the agreements, we ourselves will take the necessary steps against the terrorists," Erdogan said.

"This is what the strikes on 12 terrorist targets in the Syrian Koban are related to. This is part of the operations that will be continued," the Turkish president added.

In response to the terrorist attack in Istanbul on Sunday night, Turkey launched Operation Sword and Claw in northern Syria and Iraq, in which it says its warplanes destroyed 89 targets linked to terrorist organizations.

The strikes targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliated Syrian Kurdish militia, the People's Self-Defense Forces (YPG), both of which Ankara considers terrorist organizations.

