Russian language will no longer be taught in Latvian schools

Latvia will make one of EU languages a second foreign one at schools by 2026/2027 academic year. Schoolchildren will probably no longer be able to study Russian as a second foreign language.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to statement of Latvian Ministry of Education and Science, which was quoted by LSM.

The Ministry of Education notes that such changes will facilitate the full integration of young people into the European educational space, promote the study of official EU languages. This, in turn, opens up wide employment opportunities within and outside the European Union.

In Latvia, the first foreign language is taught from the 1st grade, and most often English is chosen. The second foreign language begins in the 4th grade. What language to study as a second foreign language, the educational institution determines independently. Almost half of Latvian schools do not offer a choice - in more than 300 schools students study only Russian as a second foreign language.

The Latvian Ministry of Education and the National Centre of Education Content receive many requests from parents to make one of the EU languages a second foreign language. A three-year transition period is envisaged so that schools can find new teachers or give teachers the opportunity to retrain.