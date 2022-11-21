Russians shelled Vovchansk with MLRS - two wounded
Two people were injured in Vovchansk as a result of today’s evening attacks from MLRS.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov.
"Occupants fired multiple rocket launchers directly at the residential sector. Two people were wounded: A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man. Both were hospitalized, they received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds," the statement reads.
