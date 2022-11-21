Balakliya resident spent 85 days in torture chambers arranged by invaders in a local police station

Thanks to a specialized telegram channel "War crimes in Kharkiv region", police managed to identify one of Balakliya residents, who spent 85 days in a torture chamber arranged by invaders in a local police department.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Deputy Chief of the National Police in the region - the head of the investigation department Serhiy Bolvinov on his Facebook page.

"Thanks to our telegram channel, we have received valuable evidence that will definitely be used in future trials against the aggressor country and its representatives," - the statement reads.

According to him, a 40-year-old Oleksandr appealed to law enforcement via telegram. The man said that on May 30 two occupants came to his house, checked his documents, then put a bag on his head, took him to the field and threatened to kill him if he did not tell "where ATO soldiers live".

According to Oleksandr, they covered him with earth, shot in the air, held a knife to his throat. Having received no response, the occupiers took him to "a place where people know how to interrogate". Oleksandr was thrown into a cell with 6 other local residents (former soldiers, entrepreneurs, ATO participants).

On the 45th day of his imprisonment, the man was taken for interrogation for the first time: masked men asked him questions about the location of military personnel and ATO participants in Balakliya, and tortured the prisoner with electric shocks by attaching wires to his thumbs and palms.

According to Oleksandr, after the interrogation, having not received the desired information, the occupiers took him back to the cell. After another 40 days, the man was released home, threatening that "he was not forgotten". Alexander left through the territory of Russia to Latvia, where he is now.

Bolvinov noted that this case is not the only one when the police managed to obtain information about the war crimes of the occupiers through the telegram channel.

"This is just one example of receiving data via telegram channel from witnesses... If you have witnessed war crimes or even seen the faces of enemies during the occupation, please follow the link, you may recognize some of them or be able to provide other information to the Investigation Department. It is thanks to your testimony that Russians will receive the punishment they deserve," Bolvinov emphasized.