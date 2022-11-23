Power units of Southern Ukrainian NPP disconnected

The southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant in the Mykolaiv region was left without power due to Russian shelling on November 23.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook page of the South Ukrainian NPP.

"On November 23 at 2:36 p.m., the power units of the South Ukrainian NPP were disconnected due to a decrease in the frequency in the network. During the transitional processes, violations of the conditions of safe operation were not allowed. Currently, the staff of the South Ukrainian NPP is working on connecting the power units of the nuclear plant to the power system," the message says.

We will remind you that in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in various districts. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure objects have been hit. One death is known, and at least nine people were injured.

The operation of the Khmelnytsky NPP units has been suspended.

