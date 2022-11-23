Due to Russian shelling, Kyiv was left without water

Water supply is suspended throughout Kyiv. "Kyivvodokanal" specialists are working to restore it as soon as possible.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Telegram channel of Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko.

"Please, just in case, stock up on water. Specialists are doing everything possible to return water to the homes of Kyiv residents," he stressed.

The mayor also indicated that work continues to restore energy supply in the capital.

We will remind you, in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was announced in most regions. Explosions were reported in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in various districts. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure objects have been hit. It is known that one dead and one was injured.

