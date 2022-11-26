Explosions are heard in Dnipro

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov confirmed the shelling. According to him, the city’s infrastructure was not damaged and several heating stations were automatically turned off.

According to preliminary data, city communications and infrastructure were not affected after the flight. There is an automatic shutdown of several TPs.

We are waiting for details of the shelling and information about the victims from the VA.

The emergency services have all gone to the scene.

An explosion rang out in Dnipro again, Suspilne correspondents report. The air alert in cities and regions continues.

