Kremlin is creating artificial famine, as in 1933, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the International Summit on Food Security, which took place in Kyiv on November 26, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Kremlin now understands the importance of Ukraine as one of the guarantors of global food security and is blocking Ukrainian exports in every possible way, thus creating artificial hunger in other countries. For Russia, these victims are welcome, unfortunately, they are interested in a state of global instability, just as they were interested in the death of Ukrainians in 1933," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine "Grain from Ukraine" to strengthen the humanitarian component of Ukrainian food exports, the participating states will buy Ukrainian products and transfer them to those countries where there is a threat of famine.

In particular, Germany has already purchased 27,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, which will be sent to Ethiopia, the United States allocated 20 million dollars for the purchase of Ukrainian food, and the Prime Minister of Poland announced the allocation of 20 million dollars for the specified purposes.

Shmyhal reminded that Ukraine, despite its own problems, allocated 900 million hryvnias for the purchase of wheat and corn for Sudan, Yemen, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with the World Food Program of the United Nations.