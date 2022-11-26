There are no whole houses left in liberated Makiivka, and people live in basements - Haidai

There is not a single surviving house left in liberated Makiivka (Luhansk region). More than 30 people are staying there now.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Gaidai.

"They constantly live in basements. Because the village is under constant shelling," said Gaidai.

According to him, people are evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine, where they are provided with housing, food and medical care.

"For people such a critical motivation is when they come out of the cellar and see a destroyed house. That's when they agree to leave," explained the head of the region.

According to Haidai, 150 people remain in Nevske. This village is also under occupants' shelling.

