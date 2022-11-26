Candle for Holodomor victims lit in window of Presidential Palace in Warsaw

A candle in memory of Holodomor victims in Ukraine was lit in one of windows of Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Presidential Office of the Republic of Poland.

"A candle was lit in the window of the Presidential Palace to commemorate the suffering and tragedy of millions of victims of the Great Famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933. May the victims of the Soviet genocide be remembered!" - the statement reads.

It should be reminded that today the Holodomor victims are commemorated in Ukraine. This Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of November on the basis of presidential decrees of 1998 and 2007. Traditionally, on this day, Ukrainians light a candle of memory in their homes in honor of those who died from artificial famine.

