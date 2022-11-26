Russians shelled Chornobaivka - child wounded, - OVA
On Saturday, November 26, Russian occupants shelled Chornobaivka (Kherson region). A child was wounded as a result of attack.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.
According to him, the injured child has already been taken to the children's regional clinical hospital.
At the same time, Yanushevych did not disclose more details about the incident.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password