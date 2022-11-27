Germany supports introduction of oil embargo against Russian Federation from January 1, - Scholz

Germany is ready to support the embargo from January 1 and replace Russian oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Welt writes about it.

According to the publication, refineries in Schwedt and Loyna still supplied Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. However, the federal government wants to stop the purchase from January 1. In the future, part of the required quantity will be transported to the port of Rostock by tankers, and from there to Schwedt by pipeline. The federal government is also in talks with Poland about possible supplies through the port of Gdansk.

Scholz noted that the preparations for giving up Russian oil are going well.

"We are making every effort to create technical prerequisites for more options for supplying oil through the port of Rostock, but at the same time also from Poland," said Scholz.

From January, not a single drop of oil should enter Germany through Russian pipelines, the publication writes.

"We are constantly preparing for what the future holds, even if there will be no more oil supplies from Russian pipelines to Schwedt, as well as to Loyn," the chancellor said.

