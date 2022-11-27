ENG
Germany transferred additional Oshkosh tank tractors and cars for border guards to Ukraine

ошкош

Germany continues to provide military aid to Ukraine. Yes, last week our country received 10 M1070 Oshkosh tank tractors.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the German government.

In addition, Germany handed over 53 protected cars to the Ukrainian military for the country's Border Service.

In addition, Germany is preparing another 14 remote-controlled tracked vehicles for supply support to Ukraine.

We note that the terms and methods of delivery of the equipment are not disclosed.

