7 ships with 248,000 tons of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left Odesa ports
As part of the "grain initiative", seven ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
"Currently, 19 ships are being processed in the ports of Great Odesa. They are loading 740,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products. 4 ships are moving along the "grain corridor" to load 105,000 tons of agricultural products," the message says.
Since August 1, 501 ships left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 12.2 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.
