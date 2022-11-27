Belgian Prime Minister De Croix visited Bucha and Borodianka. PHOTOS

On Sunday, November 27, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croix, visited Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv region.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the Prime Minister of Belgium visited the place of mass burial of people who were killed and tortured by the Russians, near the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called Apostle in Bucha.

He also visited the village of Borodianka, which was almost completely destroyed after the Russian occupation.

"The Prime Minister of Belgium emphasized that he admires the resilience and will of Ukrainians. I am grateful to the allied country for its support and assistance to our country during the war," Kuleba said.

