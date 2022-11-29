Russians hit Dnipro with four missiles, damaging private enterprise (updated)

In the evening of November 28, the Russian occupiers struck the Dnipro, enemy rockets aimed at a local enterprise.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians hit Dnipro. They directed several rockets at the night city. They aimed at a private enterprise," the report says.

According to Reznychenko, a fire broke out at the site of the missile strikes, and industrial facilities were destroyed.

Currently, the services are eliminating the consequences of shelling.

Later, Reznychenko added: "According to the specified information, the Russians attacked the Dnipro with four missiles. Serious destruction and a fire, which the firefighters have already extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries.