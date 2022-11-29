Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk region, - Haidai

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the situation in Luhansk region is difficult, the fighting continues almost continuously.

"The situation on the front line is quite difficult, all the de-occupied villages are still being shelled. Battles go on constantly, around the clock. Anyway (the AFU. - Ed.) they are advancing a little bit, clearly holding the line of defense and even managing to advance little by little, in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna, despite the difficult weather conditions," Haidai clarified.

It is also noted that there are no problems with food in the de-occupied villages of Luhansk Region. Food sets are constantly delivered. Today, 200 sets and 150 loaves of bread are being sent to Nevske, per person. Currently, up to 150 people remain in Nevske.

"We insist on evacuation from liberated settlements due to constant enemy shelling. There are few willing ones. There are egregious cases when we find children whose parents did not want to go. But these are isolated cases. Evacuation from the Luhansk region continues, people are being taken deep into the country to relatively peaceful regions. By agreement with our international partners, we have the opportunity to send people with various diseases for long-term treatment to the Czech Republic.

Now we are just forming a list for departure. Children in the occupied territories (where no active hostilities took place), who have the Internet, are helped by teachers who also stayed there to study remotely according to the Ukrainian program. The cases are isolated and secret," the message reads.

