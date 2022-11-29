There will be no peace in Europe if Ukraine does not restore sovereignty and territorial integrity, - Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau believes that Ukraine has the right to return all its territories within the 1991 borders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, there will be no peace in Europe if Ukraine does not restore sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that NATO has no alternative but to jointly support Ukraine to the end.

"If this was not observed, then Russia would have won the biggest political victory, namely, it would have succeeded in dividing us," he said.

Rau is convinced that Ukraine has every right to return its territories within internationally recognized borders.

"NATO consistently pursues a policy of containment and strengthening of the eastern flank, including the zone of the Baltic states, Poland is in the first place here," the minister said.

He emphasized that Russia cannot achieve any success on the battlefield, so it attacks the energy infrastructure and thus wants to break the fighting spirit of Ukrainians.