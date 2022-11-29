Occupiers shelled Slovyansk with S-300
The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Sloviansk.
This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NET.
"The occupiers used the S-300 to strike the city. Several buildings were damaged. There were no casualties," the report said.
