ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7918 visitors online
News War
1 311 1

Occupiers shelled Slovyansk with S-300

вибух

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Sloviansk.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers used the S-300 to strike the city. Several buildings were damaged. There were no casualties," the report said.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers would need several weeks to master Patriot air defense system, - Air Force

shoot out (13851) Slov’yansk (269)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 