18 states are investigating Russia’s war crimes, - Prosecutor General Kostin

18 states have already opened national investigations into Russia’s war crimes, which is a solid basis for building a true partnership.

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a meeting of justice ministers of the G7 countries, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports in Telegram.

It is noted that Kostin took part in the first ever meeting of Justice Ministers of the G7 countries.

In particular, on Tuesday, during a meeting in Berlin, the G7 Justice Ministers discussed coordination of efforts in the investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann noted that the world had united in the face of a common threat.

According to Kostin, 18 states have already opened national investigations into Russia's war crimes. He added that this is a solid basis for building a true partnership.

"Berlin today is a "legal Ramstein". It is time for joint and decisive counteraction to the aggressor," he said.

In addition, Kostin called on the G7 countries to promote the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression.

"We must act now, when we have positive developments. The world will not be safe until the aggressor is stopped, isolated and punished," he said.

