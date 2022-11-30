Lyovochkina refused the mandate of People’s Deputy

People’s deputy from the banned pro-Russian party OPZZH, Yuliya Lyovochkina, on her application, prematurely submitted her mandate as a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported in the press service of Lvochkina, Censor.NET reports.

"People's deputy of Ukraine, member of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, deputy head of the VRU Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Yuliya Volodymyrivna Lyovochkina applied drawing up parliamentary credentials," the press service said.

They say that the decision was made due to family circumstances.

"First, I want to express my great gratitude to the voters who trusted me to represent them. I sincerely thank my friends and colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, with whom I worked for 15 years. My decision was made due to family circumstances ", the deputy noted.

Yuliya Lyovochkina was on the list of People's Deputies whose reimbursement of expenses related to the performance of their parliamentary powers was stopped in the first four months of 2022, the "CHESNO" movement notes.

According to the information of the movement, in the last plenary days before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, almost a third of the people's representatives from the OPZZ faction did not attend the meeting. Among them are Serhii Lyovochkin and Yuliya Lyovochkina, Igor Abramovich, Ilya Kiva, Taras Kozak, Nataliya Korolevska, Nataliya Prykhodko, Vadym Rabinovych, Vadym Stolar, Viktor Chornyi, Renat Kuzmin, Oleksandr Lukashev, Oleksandr Puzanov and Nestor Shufrych.

Watch more: Traitor-regionalist Zhuravko was killed in strike on hotel in Kherson, - Russian media. VIDEO

In the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation, Yuliya Lyovochkina held a leading position in committees, she was the deputy head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

Before being elected to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019, she financed the "OPZZH" party for UAH 1.7 million.

We will remind you that Ilya Kiva, Vadym Novinskyi and Dmytro Shentsev have already completed their parliamentary powers.