I call on Germany to provide Ukraine with Patriot SAMs, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged German politicians to make a decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot missile defense system.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Head of State said this in his video appeal at the end of 280th day of the war.

Zelensky reminded that on November 30, the German Bundestag had voted for a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. He stressed that this decision was necessary for justice and truth. Besides, the Head of State noted that it was a very important signal to many other countries that Russian revanchism would not succeed in rewriting history.

"Another decision of Germany that will definitely become historic is to give Ukraine the Patriot system. All generations of Ukrainians will be grateful to Chancellor Scholz and the entire generation of modern German politicians," the President emphasized.

As it is known, Patriot is an anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the American company Raytheon.

According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the MIM-104 Patriot is the main anti-missile and anti-aircraft system in the arsenal of the US Army.