After media investigation about deputy head of PO Tymoshenko, police opened proceedings: ex-Cyber Police officer was summoned for questioning

After a journalist’s investigation into the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the law enforcement officers opened proceedings, in particular, a former employee of the Cyber Police appears as a witness in it.

This was reported by lawyer Ihor Barsuchenko in a comment on Censor.NET.

"One of the persons allegedly involved in this case, a former employee of the Cyber ​​Police, arrived in the Zhytomyr region at 11 o'clock in the morning. The person was just staying with his parents, and the officers of the SSU unit "K" of the city of Zhytomyr tried without any procedural documents, without summons, orders, to demand some testimony and tried to take this person to the SSU. They did not give the opportunity to call or talk to a lawyer. In the end, they put him in a car, that is, they almost kidnapped the person, brought him to the building of the SSU of the Zhytomyr region. They took him to the premises, when 4 lawyers of this person came to the building, because the relatives reported that the person had really been kidnapped. 4 lawyers came, started calling the police, started calling the investigative team, calling the hotlines. The SSU employees took this person out of the building, handed him over to the police and lawyers," the defense attorney said.

Regarding the situation with the abduction of the man, an investigative and operative group is currently working, collecting materials and interviewing witnesses.

According to the lawyer, the person has been brought to the police, where he will be questioned as a witness.

"The police explained that they summoned a person as part of criminal proceedings under Article 362 (Unauthorized actions with information that is processed in electronic computing machines (computers), automated systems, computer networks or stored on the media of such information, committed by a person who has the right to access it. - Ed.). It was registered in the investigative department of the National Police of Kyiv on December 2. And they allegedly want to question this person as a witness in this proceeding," the lawyer concluded.

We will remind you that on December 1, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation in which it was reported that the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko was spotted driving a new Porsche Taycan 2021 worth about $100,000 in the summer of this year. In the article, the journalists used a photo from the video surveillance system "Safe city".