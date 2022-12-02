Ukrainian embassies received 17 letters threatening diplomats, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated that there were 17 cases of embassies receiving letter bombs or letters containing animal parts, such as cow and pig eyes.

He said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"This campaign is aimed at sowing fear and intimidating Ukrainian diplomats," Kuleba said.

The channel reported that its correspondent in Kyiv was shown an image of one of the letters containing, according to officials, a pig's eyeball inside a soft envelope.

"Everything started with the explosion in the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. But what followed this explosion was more strange and, I would even say, sick," Kuleba said.

When asked who, in his opinion, is behind these letters, the minister replied: "I am tempted to name Russia right away, because first of all, you need to answer the question, who benefits?".

"Perhaps this is how they try to fight back, losing real diplomatic battles one after another," he said.

Kuleba added that, in his opinion, Russia is either directly responsible or someone "who sympathizes and tries to sow fear."

"The investigators will come to a conclusion, but I think these two versions make the most sense," he said.