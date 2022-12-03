ENG
Occupants shelled Nikopol and Pokrovske community in Dnipro region, - Military Administration

On Saturday, December 3, occupants shelled Nikopol and settlements of Pokrovska hromada in Dnipro region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of Nikopol District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko.

They were shelled with multiple rocket launchers and cannon artillery.

Experts are currently examining the explosion sites. Preliminary, people were not injured.

In other areas of the district the day and evening passed without emergencies.

"The danger of shelling remains, I ask residents of the coastal areas to spend the night in a shelter or use the rule of two walls," added Yevtushenko.

