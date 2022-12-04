Occupiers shelled village in Kherson region, there are victims, - RMA

As a result of yesterday’s enemy shelling of the village of Respublikanets in the Kherson region, one person was killed and another was wounded.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian invaders shelled the village of Respublikanets of the Myliv community of the Kherson region from tanks. A couple was injured as a result of the shelling - the husband died and the wife was injured. The injured woman was taken to a hospital in Kryvy Rih with serious injuries. She is currently in the intensive care unit, receiving the necessary medical assistance", the message says.

