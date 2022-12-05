Latvia will allocate EUR 2.4 million to help Ukrainian refugees

The Government of Latvia will allocate EUR 2.4 million to pay for medical services for Ukrainian refugees. The corresponding decision is to be adopted on December 6.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Delfi.

The money will be allocated from the reserve funds. 2.25 million will be directed to the National Health Service to cover the costs incurred from June 1 to September 30, 2022. The remaining amount will be directed to the Emergency Medical Service.

