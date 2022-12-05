ENG
Over past day, Russians injured 2 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA

донеччина

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured 2 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 4, the Russians injured 2 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Oleksiivka and Zhelanne Druhe," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

