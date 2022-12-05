Russian army has begun to save ammunition, front already has equipment from the 1960s, - Syrsky

The Russian occupiers began to save ammunition and brought to the front production equipment of the 1960s.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, the level of ammunition consumption is unprecedented, since the intensity of hostilities can be compared with the Second World War. He noted that the Russians began to experience a shortage of shells.

"If before we responded with one shot for six to ten shots, now it has changed. They started to feel the shortage," said Syrsky.

The general said that the enemy is forced to conserve ammunition due to strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on logistical arteries.

He also drew attention to the fact that old models of equipment began to appear at the front - you can see BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles from the 1960s, BTR-70 armored personnel carriers from the 1970s, and the BRDM armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle.

"All equipment that was considered scrapped. Their defense industry is unable to restore damaged equipment, and the level of irreversible losses is so great that there is no capacity to produce new products," the military commander summarized.