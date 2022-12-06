Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure are unequivocally war crimes, - French Foreign Ministry

France strongly condemns the bombings carried out by Russia on December 5 across the territory of Ukraine, which again targeted energy infrastructure, resulting in blackouts of electricity and heating.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"These bombings, which did not pursue any military objective, took the lives of new victims and destroyed numerous important civilian infrastructure facilities. This systematic attack on the population in the middle of winter reflects a clear desire on the part of Russia to make the Ukrainian people suffer, to deprive them of water, heating, and electricity to undermine their stability, while the Russian armed forces continue to be defeated by the Ukrainian army," the French Foreign Ministry stated.

At the same time, the foreign policy department emphasized that "these actions are unequivocally war crimes" and again emphasized the position that the rapid haste and the expected increase in crimes by Russia in no way weaken France's determination to support Ukraine and fight impunity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that France will remain mobilized to ensure that those responsible for every violation of international law, for every war crime, are brought to justice. Therefore, France supports the investigations conducted by Ukrainian justice and the International Criminal Court, including with the help of specialized investigators.

It is also noted that France will continue to support Ukraine, together with which it is organizing an international conference on December 13 at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris, the purpose of which is to provide concrete answers to the urgent needs of the Ukrainian population to meet the winter and strengthen the coordination of international aid.