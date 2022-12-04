France will continue military support to Ukraine to strengthen negotiating positions, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to continue military support to Ukraine to strengthen Kyiv’s position in negotiations with Russia.

He said this in an interview with Le Parisien, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Macron noted that military support for Ukraine will continue because "if the Ukrainians become weaker on the battlefield, there will be no negotiations at all or they will be held on very bad terms for them."

The French president also emphasized that Ukraine will decide when and on what terms to make peace with Russia.

"Only Ukrainians will decide the fate of their territory within the framework of the negotiations, which have not yet taken place. There are 10,000 different formulas: more decentralized regions, as envisaged by the Minsk agreements, with the recognition, for example, of the official status of the Russian language, a territory under international protection, a formula of self-determination. .. But I don't want to engage in political fiction - it will be voiced by Ukrainians," Macron said.

See more: Great Britain handed over batch of winter equipment to Ukrainian military. PHOTOS

At the same time, the French leader said that he is not going to give up his mediation efforts and soon plans to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Macron said that one of the goals of his trip to the US was to obtain a collective mandate for these talks.

The President of France also rejected the insinuations of opposition politician Marine Le Pen about the weakening of France's national security due to the supply of Caesar guns to Ukraine.

"As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I can assure you that every time we deliver, we do so while maintaining all our defense capabilities for our land, our critical facilities and our citizens," the French president said.