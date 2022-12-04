ENG
Great Britain handed over batch of winter equipment to Ukrainian military. PHOTOS

Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Great Britain immediately receive sets of winter uniforms.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"Ukrainian recruits studying in Great Britain are given a kit to prepare for their return to Ukraine, where they will fight for the liberation of their nation. When the temperature drops sharply, in addition to the usual kit, the recruits are given clothes for the cold," the report said.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported that 1,000 military personnel from Ukraine received Altberg boots.

