Russians killed over 1600 residents of Kharkiv region, - police

74 people among those killed by Russians in Kharkiv region are children.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, such data was announced by Kharkiv law enforcement officers during a meeting with UN representatives.

As noted, since February 24, more than 1600 people have died in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression.

During this time, investigators have registered more than 6600 criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Over three months of de-occupation of Kharkiv region, more than 900 bodies have been exhumed.

Read more: Over 700 bodies found in de-occupied Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions, - Prosecutor General

In addition, the police found 25 places where torture and executions took place. In such settlements as Izyum, Kupyansk, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk.