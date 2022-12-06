Russians killed over 1600 residents of Kharkiv region, - police
74 people among those killed by Russians in Kharkiv region are children.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, such data was announced by Kharkiv law enforcement officers during a meeting with UN representatives.
As noted, since February 24, more than 1600 people have died in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression.
During this time, investigators have registered more than 6600 criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
Over three months of de-occupation of Kharkiv region, more than 900 bodies have been exhumed.
In addition, the police found 25 places where torture and executions took place. In such settlements as Izyum, Kupyansk, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password