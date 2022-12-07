Frosts do not affect work of Iranian kamikaze drones, - Ihnat

For the first time in the past three weeks, Russia used Iranian kamikaze drones to strike Ukraine. The Ukrainian military believes that this is another example of the fact that the occupiers did not use them all this time, not because of the frost.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the "Kyiv" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy used kamikaze drones, for the first time in three weeks. These are Shahed-136, 14 UAVs of this type were destroyed. The frost does not affect their work, as we can see, they were used tonight," he said.

Also remind, earlier the spokesman for the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for strategic communications, Yevgeny Silkin, assumed that the Russians use Iranian drones less often because they are sensitive to frost.

