333 children are considered missing in Ukraine
Since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, 333 children are considered missing
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ombudsman's Office.
"Information according to the state child search portal "Children of War" as of December 7, 2022: 333 children - missing, 13,112 - deported, 8,017 - found," the message reads.
