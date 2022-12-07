333 children are considered missing in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, 333 children are considered missing

"Information according to the state child search portal "Children of War" as of December 7, 2022: 333 children - missing, 13,112 - deported, 8,017 - found," the message reads.

